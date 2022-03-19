Wrexham run comes to an end with draw at Bromley
Wrexham’s winning run was halted at five National League games as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Bromley.
The result left the Red Dragons in fourth, four points off the top three, while Bromley sit ninth and four points off the play-off places.
Wrexham had chances in the first half but Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer were unable to find the net.
Bromley could have taken the lead just before half-time but Jude Arthurs headed a cross just wide.
The Ravens came close in the second half when Luke Coulson had his effort saved from close range before Ali Al-Hamadi collided with Rob Lainton, forcing the Wrexham goalkeeper to be carried off on a stretcher.
The hosts had another chance to snatch three points at the end, but Chris Bush’s header flew just over the bar.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox