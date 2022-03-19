19 March 2022

Wrexham run comes to an end with draw at Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
19 March 2022

Wrexham’s winning run was halted at five National League games as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Bromley.

The result left the Red Dragons in fourth, four points off the top three, while Bromley sit ninth and four points off the play-off places.

Wrexham had chances in the first half but Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer were unable to find the net.

Bromley could have taken the lead just before half-time but Jude Arthurs headed a cross just wide.

The Ravens came close in the second half when Luke Coulson had his effort saved from close range before Ali Al-Hamadi collided with Rob Lainton, forcing the Wrexham goalkeeper to be carried off on a stretcher.

The hosts had another chance to snatch three points at the end, but Chris Bush’s header flew just over the bar.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russia’s Qatar World Cup hopes appear to be over after bid to delay suspension rejected

world news

Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with four counts of indecent exposure

news

P&O Ferries services suspended for days amid expected protests following mass sackings of staff

news