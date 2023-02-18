Wrexham stay on Notts County’s trail with vital win at Aldershot
Sam Dalby’s stoppage-time winner secured a last-gasp crucial 4-3 victory for Wrexham away at Aldershot in the National league.
Paul Mullin opened his and Wrexham’s account with two goals inside 23 minutes, but Olly Pendlebury’s reply sparked a fightback from Aldershot.
Striker Mullin was denied a hat-trick in the 35th minute, when his backheel was judged to be an own goal against Corey Jordan, but still the Welsh side’s two-goal lead was restored.
Jack Hutchinson reduced the deficit to 3-2 in the 39th minute, before Aldershot thought they had earned a point when Wrexham’s Jordan Tunnicliffe scored an own goal with seconds left.
However, in the sixth minute of stoppage-time, Dalby headed home from a Luke Young corner to get second-placed Wrexham back to five points behind Notts County but with two games in hand over the league leaders.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox