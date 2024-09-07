Wrexham’s flying start doesn’t count for much – Phil Parkinson

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson knows a brilliant start to the season “doesn’t count for a great deal” after a 3-0 win against Shrewsbury took them top of League One.

The Red Dragons’ convincing win in the cross-border derby meant they maintained their unbeaten start to the season and have settled nicely in the third tier.

Wrexham opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes through Ollie Palmer, who tucked away at the near post. They doubled their lead just before half-time when Elliot Lee placed a shot into the bottom corner.

The Red Dragons wrapped up the scoring on the hour mark after Jack Marriott found himself through on goal and converted into an empty net to seal all three points.

“It’s a great start for us, it really is,” said Parkinson. “We’re pleased but five games in now, we know it doesn’t count for a great deal.

“But we have to be pleased with our work so far this season and now we take a deep breath.

“It means a lot to our supporters. You could sense that in the build-up to the game, and I said to the players beforehand, there were a lot of people talking about the game everywhere you went, they were mentioning the rivalry. So it’s a special feeling to win a derby game.

“For nearly all the game, we were dominant. There was a period after that first goal where we gave too many free-kicks away and invited the ball into our box.

“It was a good win for us against a team who have come into it off the back of a good win last week (over Leyton Orient).

“Today we should have scored more towards the end of the game, but we didn’t, and 3-0 at home is a good solid win for us.”

Shrewsbury head coach Paul Hurst said: “For quite a bit of the game at 2-0, we were well in the game, but they are very good at what they do and they punished a couple of mistakes.

“They certainly punished a mistake with the third goal and in reality killed the game off.

“We spoke at half-time about the importance of the third goal because I felt if we could get it naturally the scoreline can make the crowd and team edgy.

“We started the second half well but like I said you have to give them credit, they are very good at what they do.

“We spoke on Friday about they are quite comfortable without the ball, we have had times when we haven’t had the ball in games and done okay.

“Ultimately we gave them a helping hand in terms of the goals and it makes an already difficult task so much harder.”