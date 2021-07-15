Wycombe bring in Sullay Kaikai
Wycombe have signed former Crystal Palace forward Sullay Kaikai following his recent release by Blackpool.
The 25-year-old, who recently committed his international future to Sierra Leone, has agreed a two-year deal at Adams Park.
Kaikai was part of the Tangerines squad which secured promotion to the Championship last season, although he missed the end of the campaign through injury.
He scored 13 times in 68 appearances for the Lancashire outfit and has previously had spells with clubs including Cambridge, Shrewsbury, Brentford, Charlton and Dutch side NAC Breda.
Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club’s website: “Sullay is a fantastic talent and exactly the type of player who will get fans off their seats.
“He’s always impressed me when I’ve seen him play and his experience with Blackpool last year, where he was a regular in a promotion-winning team, makes him an ideal character to bring into our squad.”
Kaikai is Wycombe’s third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Oliver Pendlebury and Josh Scowen.