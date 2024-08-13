13 August 2024

Wycombe brush aside Northampton

13 August 2024

Wycombe eased through to the second round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Northampton.

The visitors were dominant from the word go at Sixfields and they led after just eight minutes through Dan Udoh before an own goal sealed the victory.

Nik Tzanev was at full stretch to keep out Ryan Tafazolli’s early header but Wycombe wasted little time in going ahead when Tyler Magloire lost possession in a poor area and Richard Kone squared for Udoh to stroke home.

Another mistake by Jack Baldwin almost led to a second goal before Northampton eventually threatened through Cameron McGeehan, whose cross-shot was hacked away just yards from goal.

But Wycombe remained by far and away the more dangerous side as both Kone and Tafazolli rattled the crossbar before Joe Low’s cross cannoned off Luke Mbete and wrong-footed Tzanev to make it 2-0 at the break.

Northampton created their best opportunity at the start of the second half but McGeehan ballooned over and then Tyreeq Bakinson side-footed wide at the other end.

Wycombe went down to 10 men after a red card for Alex Hartridge, whose second yellow was for time-wasting.

