Wycombe edge seven-goal thriller against Morecambe

17:44pm, Sat 02 Oct 2021
Wycombe came from two goals down to clinch a thrilling 4-3 victory over Morecambe at Adams Park.

Curtis Thompson sealed the points in dramatic fashion, firing home in the third minute of stoppage time.

A dominant Morecambe took a 2-0 lead into the break.

They opened the scoring after four minutes when Alfie McCalmont’s shot from the edge of the box beat the wrong-footed David Stockdale and added a second in the 26th minute when Adam Phillips finished off a fine move.

After a poor first half, Wycombe came out fighting after the break and pulled a goal back after 49 minutes when Daryl Horgan’s 20-yard drive slipped through the hands of Kyle Letheren.

Three minutes later the scores were level when Sam Vokes diverted a header past Letheren from 12 yards.

Joe Jacobson made it 3-2 to Wycombe after 73 minutes when he scored direct from a corner, with Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson sent to the stands for his protests claiming a foul on his goalkeeper.

Morecambe levelled 10 minutes from time when Jonah Ayunga’s shot deflected past Stockdale but the Shrimps’ hopes of a point were dashed with Thompson’s late strike.

