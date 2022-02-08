08 February 2022

Wycombe held to frustrating goalless League One stalemate by Shrewsbury

08 February 2022

Wycombe could not make their dominance count as they were held to a frustrating goalless League One draw by Shrewsbury at Adams Park.

This was the promotion-chasing Chairboys’ third game without a league win, despite them controlling the match from start to finish, although they did close cap between themselves and second-placed Wigan to three points.

Wycombe dominated the opening half hour, although they nearly got a helping hand when Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington just about cleared Jason McCarthy’s cross over his own crossbar.

Brandon Hanlan then picked his way through into the area before his shot deflected off the Shrews’ George Nurse and looped onto the post.

Hanlan had another good chance in the 64th minute when he was played through by Chris Forino, but his shot across goal was well saved by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The Chairboys continued to press for a winner, but they were left frustrated again with 12 minutes left when the impressive Marosi pushed out substitute Sullay Kaikai’s powerful low drive from distance as the spoils were shared and the visitors recorded a fourth-successive league draw.

