Wycombe secure signing of former Wales striker Sam Vokes
Wycombe have pulled off a coup with the signing of former Wales striker Sam Vokes.
The 31-year-old, formerly of Burnley, has left Stoke to drop down a division and sign a one-year deal with the League One Chairboys.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club’s official website: “Sam has been our number one target all summer and we’re so pleased to bring him to Wycombe Wanderers.
“This is the culmination of so much hard work from a lot of people around the club and we particularly owe a massive thank you to Andrew Howard for his incredible effort to get the deal done.
“It’s taken a lot of time, a lot of phone calls, a lot of late night meetings, but we got there and it’s a brilliant acquisition for this club.
“Sam’s experience speaks for itself, with 64 caps for Wales, scoring in a European Championship quarter-final, winning promotion to the Premier League three times, and scoring a lot of goals in the top two tiers for Burnley over a seven-year period.
“He is the perfect fit for us in terms of his character and the way he plays, bringing our exciting creative attacking players into play, scoring plenty of goals himself, and he is the ideal man to lead the line for us in League One this season.”
Wycombe earlier announced the arrival of 20-year-old defender Jack Wakely from Chelsea on a two-year deal.