Wycombe sign defender Chris Forino-Joseph on one-year contract
Wycombe have signed defender Chris Forino-Joseph on a one-year deal following a successful trial.
The former Brentford and Colchester youngster, who turned 21 on Monday, has been training with the Chairboys over the last few weeks and impressed in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ebbsfleet.
Forino-Joseph will initially join up with the development squad but boss Gareth Ainsworth sees him as an exciting addition for the future.
Ainsworth said on wycombewanderers.co.uk: “Chris has done really well every time we’ve seen him and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop his game over the coming year.
“He and the other lads in the development group only need to look at the progress made by Anis Mehmeti over the past few months to know that this can be a great club for young players to learn the trade, by training alongside some fantastic experienced professionals and some of the best coaches in the league.”