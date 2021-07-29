Wycombe sign former Chelsea youth defender Jack Wakely on a two-year contract
12:14pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth has signed centre-back Jack Wakely on a two-year deal.
The former Chelsea youth player has been with the Chairboys throughout pre-season and has featured in their friendlies against Chesham, Aylesbury and Leicester.
The 20-year-old featured for Chelsea’s development squad 18 times during their 2019/20 title-winning season and has since been on loan at Brighton’s under-23 side.