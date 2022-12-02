Wycombe still without suspended Joe Jacobson for Portsmouth clash
Wycombe are without captain Joe Jacobson but could welcome back Chris Forino and Sullay Kaikai for the visit of Portsmouth.
Jacobson is halfway through a three-match ban imposed after a melee against Forest Green last month.
Defender Forino missed Wanderers’ 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham last time out due to a knock.
Forward Kaikai returns from international duty with Sierra Leone.
Joe Morrell is not expected back for Portsmouth following his trip to the World Cup with Wales.
The midfielder, who came off the bench against the USA and England, is more likely to return against Accrington next Saturday.
Joe Rafferty remains on the sidelines following a groin operation.
Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs are back in light training following their spells out.
