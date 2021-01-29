Wycombe take Jordan Obita off Oxford’s hands
Wycombe have signed Jordan Obita from neighbours Oxford on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 27-year-old, who can play either left-back or left-sided midfield, made six starts in League One for Oxford, joining the Us in November following his release by Reading.
He had been with the Royals for 19 years having graduated from their academy, and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth revealed he sees Obita as cover for first-choice left-back Joe Jacobson.
Ainsworth said on wycombewanderers.co.uk: “Jordan’s got great experience at this level and is a player that we’ve always been impressed by, both at Reading and the clubs he’s played for on loan.
“He’s quick, he’s got a good delivery and he can do both sides of the game, both defensively and going forward, so he’ll be a really important addition to the squad for us.
“Joe Jacobson has made that left-back spot his own for seven years, and rightly so because he’s been an outstanding performer for us, but it’s an area where we’re light on cover and Jordan comes in to give us that extra option down the left side.”