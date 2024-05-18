Xabi Alonso challenges Leverkusen to cap historic season with more silverware

Xabi Alonso has challenged his Bayer Leverkusen squad to make the most of their “unique” opportunity to cap an unbeaten Bundesliga campaign with more European and domestic success.

The German champions became the first side to go through an entire Bundesliga campaign without defeat after signing off with a 2-1 win over Augsburg at the BayArena.

Leverkusen can still claim two more pieces of silverware – with the Europa League final against Atalanta in Dublin on Wednesday followed by facing second-tier Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final next weekend.

Alonso admits it will take some time for his side’s Bundesliga achievements to sink in – but knows focus must quickly switch to further extending their historic unbeaten run, which now stands at 51 games across all competitions.

“To reach 90 points is extremely strong. The record is 91, we just missed that, but to remain undefeated is extraordinary,” Alonso said at a press conference.

“This achievement is outstanding, not only in Germany but also in Europe. From tomorrow we have our next big goals in sight – the next week is unique with these opportunities.”

“It is an important day for the club and it is totally deserved to become champions undefeated, unbelievable, so we will need some time to let that sink in.

“Our team has written itself into Bundesliga history. In 20 years we will look back and all be able to say: ‘wow, we were there’.”

Alonso, who has transformed the fortunes of the club since he took over the team in October 2022, joined some of the players in taking the Bundesliga trophy to celebrate with the supporters in the stands.

The Spanish coach feels a collective effort on and off the pitch has been key to Leverkusen’s remarkable success this season.

“When I was with the fans in the stands and was very close to them, I saw in their faces that they are, and will always be, there for us,” he said.

“They were always there last season, too – they all show huge passion, we can feel that.”