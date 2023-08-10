Xavi gives Arsenal hope over move for Barcelona star Fati

Arsenal are on the cusp of starting their Premier League campaign, anticipating a strong season after nearly securing the title last year. The club have invested over £200million in new players and Mikel Arteta continues to fine-tune his squad. Speculation mounts regarding a potential last-minute signing of Barcelona's Ansu Fati, which could be influenced by Barcelona's financial fair play situation. Meanwhile, prospective new recruit, David Raya, is said to be undergoing a medical check ahead of a reported £30million transfer from Brentford.

Everton's 2023-24 Premier League campaign kicks off this weekend against Fulham, with the primary aim being survival. Following a couple of seasons close to the relegation zone, Everton are hoping to secure their spot in the top-flight. Manager Sean Dyche, who replaced Frank Lampard in January, notes that it's going to be a difficult task with a lot of work needed. Despite an unbeaten pre-season, the real test begins with Fulham, who finished 10th last season. Team news for the upcoming match will be released soon.

The Premier League season is on the horizon, beginning with Unai Emery's Aston Villa at St James' Park. Eddie Howe, tasked with selecting the first starting lineup, reckons there will be tough decisions, inevitably leading to player disappointment. Howe highlights the importance of a controlled reaction to exclusion, citing it as their strength last season. The same dynamic is expected this year, despite squad changes. The anticipation builds for Newcastle's inaugural game and fans can stay updated by signing up for the free NUFC Latest newsletter.

Aston Villa are gearing up for the 2023/24 Premier League season, hoping to build on their successful first campaign under Unai Emery. The Villans ended last season in seventh place, securing European football. Emery's leadership saw them rise from predicted bottom-half finishers to top half position and eventual Europa League qualification. However, the upcoming season could prove challenging due to a robust fixture schedule and strong signings by other clubs. According to a data expert model from BetVictor, the season's outcomes have been simulated, with some surprising predictions for the teams' standings after their 38 matches.

Rangers kick off their European campaign against Servette, while Celtic prepare for a domestic clash. Celtic might loan defender Yuki Kobayashi back to Japan, as he has struggled to adapt. A replacement for Carl Starfelt is needed first. Rangers have their eye on QPR midfielder, Sam Field, with competition from Burnley. Field has previously worked with Rangers' boss, Michael Beale. The Gers have lost several midfielders recently, despite new arrivals, potentially making room for Field's inclusion. Both Scottish sides continue to shape their squads ahead of a busy fixture list.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the departure of head coach Julen Lopetegui shortly before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Lopetegui successfully avoided relegation for Wolves, but due to ongoing financial issues and the loss of several key players, his exit has raised concerns regarding the club's future. Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways due to differences of opinion and former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil is likely to become his successor. Sporting director Matt Hobbs confirmed that the squad is in good shape for the start of the new season. Everton are set to play against the Wolves on 26 August.

Birmingham City and West Brom have had contrasting starts to their Championship campaigns. Birmingham secured a point in their opener and progressed in the Carabao Cup, while West Brom suffered two consecutive defeats. Amidst ongoing transfer dealings, Birmingham's manager John Eustace indicated John Ruddy would remain his first choice goalkeeper despite interest from Luton Town. Meanwhile, West Brom have mutually cancelled the contract of goalkeeper David Button, creating speculation about his next destination.

Liverpool are pursuing midfield and defensive reinforcements this summer ahead of the Premier League season. Surprisingly, they've also been linked with forwards like LASK's Keito Nakamura. However, despite rumoured interest, Nakamura has declined a move to Liverpool, having reportedly rejected their loan-out strategy. He is also not interested in moving to Reims but is targeting Lille, despite the deal currently stalled. Liverpool currently have several natural left-wingers, leading to a potential oversupply of talent in that position.

Southampton have sold Tino Livramento to Newcastle United for a reported £40 million, following their relegation from the Premier League. Livramento had made 34 appearances for the Saints since joining in 2021. Meanwhile, Liverpool's efforts to sign Romeo Lavia remain ongoing, with their latest £46 million offer rejected by Southampton. Liverpool's urgency to sign a new defensive midfielder follows the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and the departure of other key players. An improved offer for Lavia has been made as Liverpool prepare for the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming season, revealing that new signings Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling will don the numbers 8 and 7 jerseys respectively. Mykhailo Mudryk will wear the prestigious number 10, while Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku will sport numbers 15 and 18. There are no shirt numbers for Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Hakim Ziyech, implying their impending departure. Following a 12th place finish last year, Chelsea are aiming for a higher league place in the forthcoming season.