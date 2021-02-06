Xisco Munoz wants Watford to fix their travel issues to get back on track

Watford boss Xisco Munoz admitted his goal-shy Hornets must remedy their travel sickness if they are to force their way into automatic promotion contention after a frustrating 0-0 draw at Coventry

The Hornets have scored just seven goals in 14 Championship away games, claiming 16 points from a possible 42, and are five points behind second-placed Swansea having played a game more.

They did come closest to a winner at St Andrew’s as Troy Deeney’s late header came back off the bar but that would have been harsh on a Coventry side who looked the more dangerous throughout.

Watford’s away woes are an issue pre-dating Munoz’s December appointment and he said: “We have had this problem all the time in the Championship.

“It is true we must improve on different things but now is the moment for us to stick together and continue working hard.

“When we play away we have problems. This has not changed. Sometimes you need to take more risks to try and score. We need to try and change different things. It is not easy.

“For the players I don’t know if it is a confidence problem or not. We need to work to try to give the best confidence for our strikers.

“Players need to give their maximum in games to try to score. The Championship is long – we need to continue working hard, we need to get better performances.”

Munoz refused to be drawn on whether Watford would struggle to broach the top two after following up three straight victories with just two points from nine this week.

He added: “I don’t want to speak any more about play-offs or promotion. I think the level we played at before was a big level. No-one thought we would win all the games until the final day.

“I think we need to know what is our level, our objective, everyone needs to work a little more. If everyone gives it, we can get a boost.”

Coventry, meanwhile, collected a valuable point in their battle to ease clear of danger but boss Mark Robins was frustrated not to have claimed all three.

Max Biamou and Dom Hyam headed great opportunities wide, while the latter also nodded straight at Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann, who earlier thwarted Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer.

Robins said: “I think we’ve got to be pleased with the performance – if we can perform like that for the rest of the season we will be fine.

“They didn’t really have a great deal in terms of chances because we defended really well but they are always dangerous.

“Max Biamou has led the line brilliantly for us but he’s running around with a torn cartilage. He’s been outstanding for us but we are three strikers down and Max is half-fit.

“It was a hard-fought point but one that really could have been so much more for us. And really, if we win that game, we are sort of heading towards mid-table.

“The teams above us are catchable and performances like that will help us to climb the table.

“If we can get the players fit, it gives us a massive chance of trying to get into that mid-table bracket. It’s a good point but we need to be able to take some of those chances and have some ruthlessness in our play.”