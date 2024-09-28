28 September 2024

Yeovil and Aldershot have to settle for draw

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Yeovil and Aldershot failed to end their winless runs in a 1-1 draw at Huish Park.

Aldershot, who have now gone six National League games without victory, took a seventh-minute lead through Josh Barrett’s third goal of the season.

Christian Maghoma headed James Henry’s corner against the crossbar as Aldershot sought breathing space.

But Ciaran McGuckin linked up with Jordan Young after 61 minutes to slot home a classy equaliser for Yeovil, who are now five games without a win.

