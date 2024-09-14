14 September 2024

Yeovil and Altrincham draw a blank

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Yeovil drew a blank for the third successive home game with a 0-0 draw against Altrincham.

The Glovers had lost their previous two Vanarama National League fixtures at Huish Park 1-0 to Rochdale and Solihull Moors.

In their latest outing, Altrincham’s Regan Linney forced Glovers goalkeeper Ollie Wright into a fine save and Alex Newby saw his effort ruled out for offside.

Yeovil’s wait for a home goal almost ended as Michael Smith’s 30-yard rocket cannoned back off the Altrincham crossbar 14 minutes from time.

