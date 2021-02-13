Yeovil ease relegation fears with win over Altrincham

Rhys Murphy
Rhys Murphy (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:22pm, Sat 13 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Yeovil eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.

Joe Quigley had a goal disallowed for the home side late in the first half, but a superb finish from Rhys Murphy deservedly edged them in front shortly after the hour mark.

Substitute Chris Dagnall made the points safe just six minutes after coming on when he headed home at the back post from Alex Bradley’s cross.

Billy Sass-Davies almost made it 3-0 against his former club but saw his 85th-minute header cleared off the line.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Yeovil

PA