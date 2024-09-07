07 September 2024

Yeovil edge out AFC Fylde in seven-goal thriller

By NewsChain Sport
07 September 2024

Yeovil recovered from two goals down to beat AFC Fylde 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Mill Farm.

Nick Haughton gave the home side the perfect start with a thumping finish in the third minute and doubled the lead 11 minutes before half-time.

Sam Pearson pulled one back for the visitors midway through the second half and Aaron Jarvis made it 2-2 just three minutes later before Sonny Blu Lo-Everton (78) gave Yeovil the lead just a minute after coming off the bench.

Tyler Roberts looked to have secured a point with an 84th-minute equaliser, only for Dominic Bernard to grab the winner just three minutes from time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Painter jailed for nine years - the longest summer riots sentence so far

news

Teenager in court over fatal shooting of four people at Georgia high school

news

Southern Britain braced for second day of heavy rain

news