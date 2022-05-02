Yeovil held in frustrating stalemate by 10-man Wealdstone
Wealdstone survived almost an hour with 10 men to frustrate Yeovil in a goalless National League draw at Huish Park.
Wealdstone had been on top in the early going, with Luke Wilkinson and Morgan Williams making goal-line clearances in quick succession to deny Alex Dyer and David Sesay before the half-hour mark.
But soon after, Dyer saw red for a foul on Sonny Blu Lo-Everton and it turned into a survival mission for the Stones.
Yeovil, who had seen an early goal ruled out for a foul on emergency loan goalkeeper Sam Howes following Lawson D’Ath’s cross, pushed forward after the break but saw Jack Robinson turn their best chance wide in the 67th minute.
