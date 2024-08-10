10 August 2024

Yeovil lose on National League return after Jack Hunter’s winner for Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Jack Hunter’s superb strike fired Hartlepool to a 1-0 opening-day win at Yeovil in the National League.

Optimism was rife at Yeovil after promotion last season, but Hunter’s 65th-minute goal spoiled the party at Huish Park.

It gave former Yeovil boss Darren Sarll a first win since being appointed as Hartlepool manager at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

After an even first half in Somerset, the deadlock was broken with 25 minutes left when Hunter finished off a neat move with a powerful shot into the top corner.

