10 April 2023

Yeovil slip closer to relegation

By NewsChain Sport
Ten-man Yeovil moved closer to relegation to the National League South after a 1-0 defeat to Dorking.

The Glovers, who played the second half with a man less after Chiori Johnson’s red card, went down to Jason Prior’s 74th-minute strike.

It leaves them five points from safety with four games to play and a drop to the sixth tier is looking increasingly likely.

Prior eased the visitors’ own relegation fears when he tucked home from close range after Luke Moore’s shot was palmed out.

