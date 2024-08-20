Yeovil strike late as Ebbsfleet comeback comes to nothing
Yeovil earned their second victory of the National League season as Harvey Greenslade struck late to seal a 3-2 win at home to Ebbsfleet.
The hosts looked to be cruising to victory at half-time after Brett McGavin and Michael Smith each netted to put Mark Cooper’s team into a 2-0 lead.
But the advantage was wiped out in the space of three second-half minutes, first Lewis Page scoring to halve the arrears then another moments later from striker Dominic Samuel to level the game.
Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Mark Cousins twice saved from Frank Nouble in the closing stages as Yeovil sought a winner, before substitute Greenslade drilled home nine minutes from time to seal the win.
