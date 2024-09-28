York and Eastleigh play out National League stalemate
Promotion hopefuls York and Eastleigh fought out a 0-0 draw in the Vanarama National League.
Second-placed York almost snatched victory deep into stoppage time when Lenell John-Lewis headed over.
Ollie Pearce went close for the Minstermen, but sixth-placed Eastleigh also fashioned good opportunities to break the deadlock.
Chris Maguire was denied by York goalkeeper Harrison Male and Paul McCallum shanked wide from Jake Vokins’ cross.
