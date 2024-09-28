28 September 2024

York and Eastleigh play out National League stalemate

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Promotion hopefuls York and Eastleigh fought out a 0-0 draw in the Vanarama National League.

Second-placed York almost snatched victory deep into stoppage time when Lenell John-Lewis headed over.

Ollie Pearce went close for the Minstermen, but sixth-placed Eastleigh also fashioned good opportunities to break the deadlock.

Chris Maguire was denied by York goalkeeper Harrison Male and Paul McCallum shanked wide from Jake Vokins’ cross.

