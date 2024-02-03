03 February 2024

York and Maidenhead have to settle for draw at the LNER

By NewsChain Sport
York and Maidenhead continue to look over their shoulders after being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at the LNER Community Stadium.

Ashley Nathaniel-George gave the visitors the lead with a superb strike after 16 minutes.

York drew level 12 minutes later when Will Davies was on hand to convert after the away side failed to deal with a cross from Scott Burgess.

The Minstermen had the better of the second half with Dipo Akinyemi hitting the post but were unable to force a winner.

