14 September 2024

York beat 10-man Fylde to go top of the National League table

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

York climbed top of the table after a fourth straight National League win as three second-half goals sank 10-man Fylde at the LNER Community Stadium.

Fylde defender Harry Davis was sent off just before the interval and the Minstermen took full advantage, with Marvin Armstrong, Lenell John-Lewis and Callum Harriott all on target.

Visiting centre-half Davis was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Armstrong in the 42nd minute and York broke the deadlock five minutes into the second period.

Fylde failed to clear Ollie Pearce’s cross and Armstrong coolly converted before John-Lewis fired home following Dipo Akinyemi’s lay-off.

Harriott curled home a superb third in the final minute to seal York’s sixth league win of the season, while Fylde dropped to second-bottom after a fourth successive defeat.

