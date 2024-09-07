07 September 2024

York beat Wealdstone for fourth win of National League season

By NewsChain Sport
07 September 2024

York continued their strong start to the National League season with a 2-0 win at Wealdstone.

Goals from Ashley Nathaniel-George and Ollie Pearce earned York a comfortable victory.

Nathaniel-George opened the scoring in style in the 12th minute, cutting inside from the left wing before sending a shot arrowing into the top corner.

Micah Obiero then saw an effort for Wealdstone ruled out for offside.

York made it two seven minutes into the second half as Pearce pounced on a loose ball and fired home.

Visiting goalkeeper Rory Watson produced a superb reflex stop to keep out a close-range Callum McFarlane effort, while Callum Howe headed against the woodwork at the other end.

