23 March 2024

York boost survival hopes by beating Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
23 March 2024

York boosted their bid to beat the drop from the National League with a 2-0 win at high-flying Bromley.

The opening goal came in the 32nd minute when Marvin Armstrong prodded the ball home amid a goalmouth scramble.

Substitute Kido Taylor-Hart almost equalised from the edge of the area but his fierce shot was was saved by Lewis Thomas.

York wrapped up the points through Dipo Akinyemi’s long-range effort with nine minutes remaining.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales announces she is being treated for cancer in emotional message

news

Hospital in alleged Kate data breach says all disciplinary steps will be taken

world news

Well there's a surprise! New Banksy mural defaced after just days of it appearing

news