07 March 2023

York brush aside 10-man Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2023

York returned to winning ways by beating 10-man Bromley 3-0.

Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook was shown a straight red card just before the break after Mitch Hancox went down in the area and the Ravens were forced to put defender Besart Topalloj between the posts.

Lenell John-Lewis then slotted home from the resulting spot-kick three minutes into added time at the end of the first half to bag his 14th goal of the season.

Ryan Fallowfield added a second for the Ministermen in the 65th minute, finding the top corner from the edge of the box.

They grabbed a third six minutes later when Luke James headed home from a Dan Pybus cross for his first goal of the season.

