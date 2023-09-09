09 September 2023

York claim point in Neal Ardley’s first game in charge against Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
York claimed a point in Neal Ardley’s first game in charge but were twice pegged back by Boreham Wood in a 2-2 National League draw.

The Minstermen have made a poor start to the National League season and parted company with former manager Michael Morton last month.

Ardley would have been delighted to see Dipo Akinyemi put the hosts ahead after only 21 minutes following great work from Ryan Fallowfield.

But Lee Ndlovu levelled in the 57th minute and, although Quevin Castro put York back in front five minutes later, Ndlovu’s second in the 66th minute denied the struggling home side a first league win of the campaign.

