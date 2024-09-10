10 September 2024

York come from behind against Braintree for third successive win

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

York continued their strong start to the Vanarama National League season by coming from behind to beat Braintree 2-1.

Following three consecutive 0-0 draws, Colchester loanee Frankie Terry ended the visitors’ goal drought by heading home inside four minutes.

But the Minstermen were not behind for long as Ricky Aguiar volleyed home an 18th-minute equaliser.

Ashley Nathaniel-George completed the turnaround three minutes before the break, converting Ollie Pearce’s cross to earn Adam Hinshelwood’s side a third successive win.

