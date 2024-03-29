York continue winning run against champions Chesterfield
York gave their Vanarama National League survival hopes a major boost with a third successive victory after beating champions Chesterfield 2-1 at LNER Community Stadium.
Dipo Akinyemi had a goal ruled out for offside before Chesterfield, who beat Boreham Wood last week to wrap up the title, took a seventh-minute lead through Joe Quigley on his 100th appearance for the Spireites.
The Minstermen were back on level terms eight minutes after the restart when Akinyemi slid a ball through to Maz Kouhyar, who took a touch before rifling home.
And the home side found the winner in the 71st minute when Akinyemi picked his moment to arrow a left-footed strike through Ryan Boot at his near post to send York five points clear of the drop zone.
