17 February 2024

York draw again as Ryan Fallowfield denies Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2024

Draw specialists York remain in a National League relegation battle after a 1-1 stalemate with Dagenham.

Jake Hessenthaler gave the visitors to the LNER Community Stadium the lead by heading in an in-swinging corner in the 11th minute.

York were level when Ryan Fallowfield poked in a cross from Danny Amos two minutes before half-time.

But the Minstermen could not find a winner and a 14th draw of the season – the most in the division – left them three points above the bottom four.

