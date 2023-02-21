Boreham Wood’s George Broadbent, second left, earned his side a point at York (Tim Goode/PA)
21 February 2023

York end losing run in draw with Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
21 February 2023

York halted a run of five straight league defeats but had to settle for a 1-1 home draw against Boreham Wood.

Adam Crookes gave York the lead late in the first half, but it was short-lived as Boreham Wood levelled through George Broadbent before the interval.

The visitors went closest to opening the scoring when Will Evans’ 12th-minute shot hit a post, but they fell behind after failing to clear a long throw from York’s Mark Ellis and Crookes tapped home.

Wood hit back soon after as Tyrone Marsh’s shot was saved by York goalkeeper Ethan Ross and Broadbent finished well after the ball rebounded into his path.

Danny Newton spurned a chance to snatch all three points for the visitors when through on goal in stoppage time, but he fired wide as Wood drew their fourth consecutive game.

