07 April 2023

York impress on the road at Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
07 April 2023

York stunned Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Chesterfield with a shock 3-1 away win.

Liam Mandeville put the fourth-placed Spireites ahead after 18 minutes from Ryan Colclough’s cross.

Olly Dyson levelled five minutes before the break with a fierce volley from the edge of the area after he had earlier struck the crossbar.

York took the lead when Michael Duckworth capitalised on goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons’ poor pass and found an empty net from fully 40 yards.

Paddy McLoughlin sealed matters 17 minutes from time after a corner was cleared to him on the edge of the area.

