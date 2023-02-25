25 February 2023

York move clear of danger with victory over struggling Yoevil

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

York put distance between themselves and the National League relegation zone with a 2-1 win over struggling Yeovil.

Oliver Dyson struck for the hosts in the 15th minute to set them on course for their first win in three matches, and only their third since the start of the year.

Yeovil, who remain in the drop zone, briefly levelled through Adam Crookes’ own goal in the 60th minute.

However, Lenell John-Lewis hit the winner in the 83rd minute to secure all three points for the home side.

