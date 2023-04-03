03 April 2023

York pick up victory over Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
03 April 2023

Play-off hopefuls Barnet went down to a 1-0 defeat against York in their Vanarama National League clash at the LNER Community Stadium.

Dean Brennan’s team remain fifth in the table after they were undone by Shaqai Forde’s first-half goal.

Forde struck five minutes before half-time, netting his eighth goal of the season after racing clear to hit his shot past Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

York had plenty of chances to have won the game comfortably, but Forde’s strike ultimately gave them only a second win from their last six league games.

Barnet have now gone three league matches without victory, yet they are still on course for a top-seven finish that would see them enter next month’s play-offs.

