29 April 2023

York snatch late point at Notts County and confirm National League survival

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

York confirmed National League survival after Shaq Forde’s late equaliser earned them a 1-1 drew at Notts County.

Macaulay Langstaff’s 42nd goal of the season put County in front as the division’s top-scorer got on the end of Ruben Rodrigues’ ball just before the break.

York had goalkeeper Ryan Whitley to thank for keeping the deficit to won as he made a series of impressive saves, notably denying Sam Austin and keeping out Cedwyn Scott’s deflected header.

And Forde levelled in the 88th minute, sending a cool finish past Sam Slocombe at his right-hand post.

Whitley still had to be alert to deny the dangerous Rodrigues in added time as York, already all but safe, ensured they would be staying up.

Second-placed County’s next assignment is a play-off semi-final against either Barnet or Boreham Wood.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eva Green speaks out after ‘painful and damaging’ court battle

world news

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of assaulting woman in nightclub

news

FA Cup final day among three new strike dates by train drivers

news