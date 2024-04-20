20 April 2024

York stay up despite losing to Solihull Moors

By NewsChain Sport
20 April 2024

York avoided National League relegation despite losing 1-0 at promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.

Moors came close in the first half when Jamey Osborne had a chance from 25 yards but it was easily caught by visiting goalkeeper Rory Watson before Joe Newton’s effort flew just wide of the post.

They continued to threaten after the break when Newton’s dangerous cross was cleared before Watson was forced into another save.

Jack Stevens eventually found the breakthrough for Solihull in the 87th minute, smashing the ball into the top corner from Callum Maycock’s cross, meaning they finished fifth in the play-off spots.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two police forces to be investigated over contact with mother stabbed to death while pushing baby in pram

news

Flooding after storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of rain in Dubai

world news

Astronomers discover most massive stellar black hole in the Milky Way

world news