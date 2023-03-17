You have to keep going – Graham Potter hails Blues for ‘fighting through storm’

Graham Potter has praised his Chelsea side for fighting through the storm ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday.

The Blues have picked up three wins from three games in all competitions – a record Potter’s men can boast for the first time since October.

But the boss stressed the importance of his team remaining focused despite their recent upturn in form.

“Sometimes in football you don’t get the rewards, sometimes you have to keep going and fight through the storm and there was a storm for a period of time, absolutely,” Potter said.

“So we’ve come out of it with three wins but we need to carry on.

“No one’s asking for sympathy or pity for sure, but it’s a pressurised job because football is that emotional – it means a lot to people and you get that scrutiny and pressure so we have to deal with it.”

Potter complimented an Everton side whose 1-0 win over Brentford last Saturday lifted them out of the bottom three.

He said: “(They are) a tough, tough team to play against so we’re looking forward to that challenge in front of our supporters.

“I think they are strong in that area (set-pieces), the data would suggest that, so that’s something they’ve done really well. But it’s not the only thing they do well, I think they do a lot well.

I have huge respect for Sean Dyche because of how he plays and how he effects the team and how he effects the players so it's a tough game

“They defend well, they defend high, they defend low well, they attack with clarity and they use the resources that they have well.”

Potter extended his praise to Sean Dyche, who has made an immediate impact at Goodison Park since his appointment in January, picking up three wins in seven matches.

“I have huge respect for Sean Dyche because of how he plays and how he effects the team and how he effects the players, so it’s a tough game,” said the Chelsea boss.

“Wherever they are it’s always difficult because he is a fantastic coach. His record is impressive… to do what he did with Burnley was a fantastic achievement I think and you can see the effect he has had on Everton.

“They play to their strengths, they are incredibly motivated, they know what they’re doing, there’s clarity in all the phases. So we are under no illusions, we know how difficult the game is but we’re really looking forward to it.”

Chelsea will face LaLiga champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after seeing off Borussia Dortmund in the last round.

Potter said: “We will try to win the Champions League and that’s the same as I’m pretty sure the seven other clubs as well and the other clubs will say you can lose in the quarter-finals because that’s the nature of the Champions League.

“We’ll focus on Real Madrid when we get there but at the moment, it’s Everton.” “The feeling is excited,” he added.