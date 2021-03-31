Young Crewe midfielder Regan Griffiths joins Notts County on loan

Notts County's Meadow Lane
Notts County's Meadow Lane (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:16am, Wed 31 Mar 2021
Crewe have announced that midfielder Regan Griffiths has joined Vanarama National League side Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

Griffiths has made four appearances for Crewe’s first team this season and has also featured heavily in the under-23 side.

The 20-year-old academy graduate is available for immediate selection and could make his debut for Ian Burchnall’s side against Wrexham at Meadow Lane on Friday.

