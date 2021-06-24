Young midfielder Jack Smith commits future to Stevenage

Jack Smith in action for Stevenage (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:27pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
Jack Smith has signed a new two-year deal with Stevenage

The 19-year-old midfielder made 25 league appearances last season and won Boro’s young player of the year award alongside several man of the match performances.

The new contract means Smith will remain at the Sky Bet League Two club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

He told Stevenage’s official website: “We have got a group of players and staff that are really ambitious, and that has had a massive impact on me signing again.”

