Young Sheffield Wednesday fan praised for Kasey Palmer gift after racism claim

A young Sheffield Wednesday fan has been praised after he used money he had received for Christmas to buy a hamper of sweets for Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Palmer has alleged he was racially abused during the Sky Bet Championship meeting between the sides at Hillsborough on January 20.

Eleven-year-old Wednesday supporter Cole was upset by what happened and felt moved to act. He sought advice from the anti-discrimination educational charity, Show Racism The Red Card, and used Christmas money he had been given to put together the hamper, which was made by his mum Cheryl Scrafield.

The hamper was presented to Palmer before the teams met again in the FA Cup fourth round last Friday.

Cole spoke to Palmer as he came off the pitch following his pre-match warm-up, saying what had happened in the first game was “just horrible”.

Palmer told Cole he appreciated his kind words and embraced Cole and his mum Cheryl.

Cole also told Palmer he had bought him on FIFA, to which Palmer asked: “Am I good on FIFA though?”

Palmer also signed Cole’s matchday programme. Holding on to the hamper loaded with chocolate bars, Palmer joked: “I can’t go back into the changing room with this, I might get in trouble!”

Coventry posted Cole’s gesture of goodwill on their X account, and the gesture was welcomed by Sky Blues fans who praised him for showing “maturity beyond his years”.

There were also calls for Cole and his mum to be invited to the replay at Coventry, and for Cole to be given a standing ovation by the home crowd.

Coventry’s players took the knee in support of Palmer prior to kick-off in Friday’s match, which finished 1-1. Booing towards Palmer could be heard from a section of Owls fans during the match.

Last Thursday a man was arrested in relation to the racist abuse towards Palmer.