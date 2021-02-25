Young Tottenham stars earning their Spurs – a closer look at the next generation

Tottenham’s future looks bright as a number of academy players have made impacts in the first team in recent weeks.

Dane Scarlett and Nile John were among the young Spurs stars to feature in Wednesday’s victory over Wolfsberger.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of their prospects.

Dane Scarlett

The striker does not turn 17 until next month but has already had significant exposure to the Spurs first team. He made his senior debut in the Europa League group stage, coming off the bench, before making his Premier League bow in the 2-0 win over West Brom earlier this month. Then he became the first 16-year-old to record a Europa League assist since Kylian Mbappe by setting up Carlos Vinicius in the 4-0 victory over Wolfsberger. A prolific scorer in the club’s under-18s and under-23s side, he looks set to reach the top, with Jose Mourinho saying he will be a first-team player next season.

Alfie Devine

Devine was bought from Wigan last summer and did not take long to make an impact as he entered the club’s history books in January. Aged just 16 years and 163 days he became the club’s youngest ever player when he came on as a half-time substitute in the FA Cup third-round tie at Marine. It got even better for him later on as he then became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer when adding the final goal of a 5-0 win. A ball-playing midfielder, Devine is highly rated by the club and and has shown a keen competitive spirit as he was sent off in a under-23s game after a spat with Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater.

Troy Parrott

Parrott was supposed to be the next big thing at Spurs, but he has perhaps been surpassed in the boy wonder stakes by Scarlett. There is still a bright future for the 19-year-old, who made his full debut for the Republic of Ireland before he had even kicked a ball for Spurs. He made his club bow in September 2019 in the League Cup and went on to make three appearances under Mourinho, including two in the Premier League. Parrott began this season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall before stepping down to League One to play with Ipswich, where regular first-team football will only further his development.

Nile John

The 17-year-old midfielder is Tottenham through and through, having joined them as a seven-year-old. John, born in White City, has been a regular for the under-18s this season, with three appearances for the under-23s. A ball-playing midfielder, John was handed his debut in Wednesday’s Europa League win over Wolfsberger.