Yves Bissouma misses Spurs’ Premier League opener after inhaling laughing gas
Ange Postecoglou has revealed Yves Bissouma will miss Tottenham’s trip to Leicester on Monday after he was seen inhaling laughing gas last weekend.
Bissouma apologised after a video emerged on Sunday night of him inhaling a balloon believed to contain nitrous oxide – widely known as laughing gas – inside it.
Spurs started an internal investigation and the midfielder has been handed a one-match suspension as a result of his misconduct.
We’ve suspended him for Monday’s game
“We’ve suspended him for Monday’s game,” Postecoglou explained.
“The door is open for him and hopefully we can help him to realise the decisions he makes impacts more than just him.
“Hopefully it allows him to make better decisions moving forward.”
