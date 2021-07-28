Zaine Francis-Angol extends Hartlepool stay
14:37pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
Zaine Francis-Angol has signed a new deal at Hartlepool
The 28-year-old left-back signed a short-term deal in April and featured six times as the club secured promotion back to the Football League.
Boss Dave Challinor told Pools’ website: “I know he wants to kick on and prove himself in the EFL.
“He is a really good option for us, certainly different to what we have in (David) Ferguson. Zaine is good competition for that left-hand side.”