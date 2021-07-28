Zaine Francis-Angol extends Hartlepool stay

Zaine Francis-Angol is staying at Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:37pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Zaine Francis-Angol has signed a new deal at Hartlepool

The 28-year-old left-back signed a short-term deal in April and featured six times as the club secured promotion back to the Football League.

Boss Dave Challinor told Pools’ website: “I know he wants to kick on and prove himself in the EFL.

“He is a really good option for us, certainly different to what we have in (David) Ferguson. Zaine is good competition for that left-hand side.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hartlepool

PA