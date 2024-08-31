31 August 2024

Zak Brunt nets hat-trick as high-flying Barnet smash seven past Tamworth

By NewsChain Sport
31 August 2024

Zak Brunt scored a hat-trick as Barnet blitzed National League visitors Tamworth 7-0.

Brunt set the tone with an opener after just seven minutes, and lowly Tamworth found themselves three goals behind by half-time.

Ryan Glover’s deflected effort made it 2-0 after 27 minutes, then Brunt struck again before completing his treble with a 49th-minute penalty.

The one-way traffic continued, with Barnet in no mood to let up as they remained among the National League pacesetters through a fourth win of the season.

Mark Shelton made it five on the hour-mark, before Callum Stead netted two minutes later and Harry Chapman added a seventh.

