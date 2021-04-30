Zambrotta's amazing goal vs AC Milan

SportMen's SportFootballZambrotta's amazing goal vs AC MilanLoading...By NewsChain Sport13:27pm, Fri 30 Apr 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Watch the great Coppa Italia goal scored by Gianluca Zambrotta against AC Milan.Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...