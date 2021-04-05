Zech Medley fitness boost for Kilmarnock

Zech Medley
Zech Medley (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:55pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kilmarnock have received a boost after analysis of the injury that forced Zech Medley off against Stenhousemuir.

Killie feared the on-loan Arsenal defender had suffered concussion and a possible broken cheekbone but he should be fit for their crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County on Saturday.

A statement read: “Zech had a facial injury and suspected concussion and was removed from play in the 30th minute under the new concussion substitute rule.

“He has been assessed by a specialist and has facial bone bruising. Thankfully after a further assessment concussion has been ruled out.

“Zech will return to training and should be in contention for Saturday’s match against Ross County.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Kilmarnock

PA