Former NFL player Tim Lester dies from COVID-19 complications aged 52
Former NFL fullback Tim Lester has died at the age of 52 following complications from coronavirus.
The ex-American football player spent eight seasons in the NFL, first with Los Angeles Rams (1992-94) before moving on to the Pittsburgh Steelers (1995-98) and finally the Dallas Cowboys (1999).
"I have known Tim for many years and always thought the world of him," Milton mayor Joe Lockwood said on the city’s Facebook page, when announcing the news.
"He was sincere and passionate about helping people and making the world a better place, including here in Milton."
Former teammate Emmitt Smith tweeted: It’s a sad day to hear of Tim Lester’s passing.
"My thoughts go out to his family, Steelers Nation and his teammates that he so steadily blocked and protected. RIP to 'The Bus Driver'."